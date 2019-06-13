Arizona prioritizing 2020 point guard Daishen Nix

With Nico Mannion widely expected to be a one-and-done, the Arizona Wildcats will likely have to reload at the point guard position next fall.

Why not do it with the best player at that position?

2020 five-star point guard Daishen Nix told Pat Lawless of PrepCircuit.com that Arizona is one of five schools prioritizing him the most, the other four being Maryland, Washington, Alabama, and Memphis.

He also has offers from UCLA, Kansas, Gonzaga, and hopes to get one from Kentucky.

As for what will sway Nix, he told Lawless “they have to be an educational school first and how their system goes like having their point guards play freely and let the point guards do what they want.”

Originally from Anchorage, Alaska, the 6-foot-5 Las Vegas resident is ranked as the No. 16 player in the 2020 class and No. 1 point guard, per 247Sports composite rankings.

“Good size for position with strong, sturdy frame. Elite vision; outstanding facilitator who is creative as a distributor,” reads Nix’s 247Sports scouting report. “High basketball IQ with strong natural instincts for position. Improving shooter with range to perimeter although he is more efficient as he get closer to basket. Quick hands and impressive instincts on defense. Could improve as a shooter but it’s an area he’s shown progress and in general has been on a high trajectory since arriving in Nevada from Alaska prior to his freshman season. Projects as a successful college point guard with NBA upside.”

The Wildcats do not have any 2020 commits yet, but they do have transfers Jemarl Baker Jr. and Jordan Brown in the fold for that recruiting cycle.