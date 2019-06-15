Arizona transfer Devonaire Doutrive to visit San Diego State

Arizona Wildcats transfer Devonaire Doutrive will be visiting San Diego State next week, according to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.

The sophomore guard recently entered the transfer portal and, per Arizona coach Sean Miller, is looking for a place where he can take on a bigger role.

A former four-star recruit, Doutrive averaged 3.3 points and 3.0 rebounds in 11.0 minutes per game in his lone season with the Wildcats. San Diego State used to be one of the top mid-majors in the country, but it has missed the NCAA Tournament three times in the last four years.

Doutrive attended Birmingham High School in Los Angeles, so SDSU is relatively close to home. No matter where he winds up, he will have to sit out a season before having three years of eligibility.

The Aztecs used to be known for their grind-it-out, halfcourt style of play, but they have picked up the pace a little bit under head coach Brian Dutcher, who took over for the retired Steve Fisher prior to the 2017-18 season.

The Aztecs did not offer Doutrive a scholarship out of high school. It is unclear who else is pursuing the UA transfer, who drew interest from Arizona State, Georgetown, UNLV, San Jose State, UC Santa Barbara, and UTEP as a recruit.

Arizona played San Diego State every year from 2012 to 2015, and won all four games, but the teams have not faced each other since then.

Only one active NBA player attended San Diego State—Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard, the 2019 NBA Finals MVP.