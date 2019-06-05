Sean Miller confirms Devonaire Doutrive is transferring from Arizona, calls him ‘pleasure to coach’

Devonaire Doutrive’s guardian, Laurian Watkins, confirmed Wednesday that the sophomore guard has entered the transfer portal and is leaving the Arizona Wildcats.

Later in the day, UA coach Sean Miller released this statement about Doutrive via the program’s Twitter account:

“Devonaire, his family, and I have had numerous conversations this spring about Devonaire’s future, both on and off the basketball court. Recently, Devonaire expressed a desire to position himself for a bigger role at another institution. Devonaire departs Arizona in good academic standing, and was a pleasure to coach this past season. He has a bright future.”

Doutrive averaged 3.3 points and 3.0 rebounds in 11.0 minutes per game in his lone season with the Wildcats. He will have to sit out a year before having three years of eligibility at his new school, per NCAA rules.

Doutrive played high school ball in Los Angeles, but is originally from Houston, Texas. The former four-star recruit had offers from Arizona State, Georgetown, UNLV, San Jose State, UTEP and UC Santa Barbara coming out of high school.

Doutrive’s transfer, along with Brandon Randolph’s decision to stay in the NBA Draft, puts the Wildcats at 13 scholarship players for the 2019-20 season, the maximum allowed for Division I teams.

Miller has not addressed Randolph’s departure.