Arizona offers 4-star Phoenix forward Osasere Ighodaro

Arizona’s highly ranked 2019 recruiting class was headlined by a pair of Phoenix-area prospects, and it appears Sean Miller and his staff want to continue to tap into that well of talent with their latest scholarship offer.

Osasere Ighodaro, a 4-star power forward from Desert Vista High School, is the Wildcats’ latest target for 2020.

Blessed to receive an offer from Coach Miller and U of A!! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/oBlK5oKkt0 — oso❗️ (@_oso_i) June 8, 2019

The 6-foot-9, 190-pound Ighodaro is ranked No. 98 in the 2020 class, according to 247Sports. He’s considered the 17th-best power forward in the country and the No. 5 prospect in Arizona.

Ighodaro is one of 21 players in the 2020 class that Arizona has extended offers to, though so far it doesn’t have a commitment. The Wildcats technically have two players in that class, though, due to transfers Jemarl Baker Jr. (Kentucky) and Jordan Brown (Nevada) having to sit out the 2019-20 season.

Arizona’s incoming freshman class features two signees who prepped in Phoenix: 5-star point guard Nico Mannion and 4-star wing Terry Armstrong.