Arizona men’s basketball vs. UT-Rio Grande Valley: Game time, TV channel, radio, odds, how to watch online

It’s game day!
The Arizona Wildcats are back in action, taking on the UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros at McKale Center.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.
Arizona-UTRGV game time, details:
- Date: Friay, Nov. 12 2021
- Time: 7 p.m. MST
- Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.
- Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has Arizona as a 22-point favorite.
Which TV channel is Arizona-UTRGV on?
Arizona-UTRGV will be televised on Pac-12 Network. Roxy Bernstein (play-by-play) and former Don MacLean (analyst) will call the game.
How can I watch Arizona-UTRGV online?
The stream of Arizona-UTRGV can be viewed at Pac-12.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-UTRGV on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-UTRGV on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-UTRGV?
