Arizona men’s basketball vs. UT-Rio Grande Valley: Game time, TV channel, radio, odds, how to watch online

It’s game day!

The Arizona Wildcats are back in action, taking on the UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros at McKale Center.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.

Arizona-UTRGV game time, details:

Date: Friay, Nov. 12 2021

Friay, Nov. 12 2021 Time: 7 p.m. MST

7 p.m. MST Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.

McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz. Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has Arizona as a 22-point favorite.

Which TV channel is Arizona-UTRGV on?

Arizona-UTRGV will be televised on Pac-12 Network. Roxy Bernstein (play-by-play) and former Don MacLean (analyst) will call the game.

How can I watch Arizona-UTRGV online?

The stream of Arizona-UTRGV can be viewed at Pac-12.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-UTRGV on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-UTRGV on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-UTRGV?

By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

Pregame coverage: