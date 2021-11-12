Arizona men’s basketball vs. UT-Rio Grande Valley game thread

It’s game day!

The Arizona Wildcats are back in action, taking on the UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros at McKale Center.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!

Arizona-UTRGV game time, details:

Date: Friay, Nov. 12 2021

7 p.m. MST

7 p.m. MST Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.

McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz. Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has Arizona as a 22-point favorite.

Which TV channel is Arizona-UTRGV on?

Arizona-UTRGV will be televised on Pac-12 Network. Roxy Bernstein (play-by-play) and former Don MacLean (analyst) will call the game.

How can I watch Arizona-UTRGV online?

The stream of Arizona-UTRGV can be viewed at Pac-12.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-UTRGV on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-UTRGV on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-UTRGV?

Pregame coverage: