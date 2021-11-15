Cate Reese wins first Pac-12 Player of the Week honor of the season

The win over Louisville paid off for the Arizona Wildcats earlier in the day as the AP voters placed them No. 11 in the first poll of the regular season. Now, it has paid off for the player who led the team to that big win.

Cate Reese was named the Pac-12 Player of the Week by the league’s media on Monday. It was the fourth Player of the Week recognition of Reese’s career. She also won Freshman of the Week three times in 2018-19.

Reese shot 50 percent from the floor against the Cardinals on Friday. She shot even better from 3-point distance where she went 3 for 5 (60 percent). Earlier in the week, she also shot 50 percent from the field, going 1 for 3 from outside, against CSUN in the Wildcats’ home opener.

For the week, Reese was 12 for 24 from the field and 4 for 8 from outside. She also had five rebounds in each game. She added one assist against CSUN and one steal against Louisville.

The senior forward averaged 17.5 points for the week, going off for 21 in the matchup against Louisville. Against CSUN, she played just 18 minutes as head coach Adia Barnes gave her entire roster time on the court. Reese was on the court for 33 minutes against the Cardinals.

Perhaps the biggest positive was that she was only whistled for two fouls in each game despite many of her teammates being in foul trouble against Louisville. Reese had several games last season when she was forced to sit with foul trouble and had difficulty getting back into the groove when she returned to the floor. There were no such concerns last week.