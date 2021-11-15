Cate Reese steps up again as No. 11 Arizona routs Texas Southern

Just like the fans do for the Arizona men’s team, fans of Arizona women’s basketball stand until the opposition scores at the beginning of each half. When the Texas Southern and the Wildcats retook the court after halftime, the fans stood for almost three minutes.

That kind of defense isn’t new for Arizona, but this TSU team scored 71 points last week against a DePaul team that received votes in this week’s AP media poll. The Wildcats locked down the Tigers in a 93-38 rout.

Just as it was in the big win against Louisville on Friday, senior forward Cate Reese was the catalyst. Reese had a double-double when she grabbed her tenth rebound at 7:26 in the third quarter. She had only played for about 12 minutes. She grabbed one more, then headed to the bench about 75 seconds later.

It is what Arizona fans have come to expect from Reese over the years. In the second quarter, she became just the 15th player in Wildcats’ history to score at least 1,200 points.

None of the starters played for long. Sam Thomas and Lauren Ware were on the floor the most out of the first five. Even they didn’t hit 18 minutes on the clock.

As she did in the exhibitions and the home opener, head coach Adia Barnes found plenty of time for all of her reserves. They made good use of them in a variety of ways.

Madi Conner scored 10 points. Aaronette Vonleh hit 5 of 7 shots. Koi Love had four steals. Ariyah Copeland had seven rebounds. Taylor Chavez had three assists.

After the game, the group gathered on the visitors' bench as they watched a video celebrating their Final Four appearance and watched their banner be revealed.

“Congratulations and thank you, Adia Barnes, for coming home,” Dave Heeke said.

