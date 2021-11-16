Arizona men’s basketball vs. North Dakota State: Game time, TV channel, radio, odds, how to watch online

It’s game day!

The Arizona Wildcats (2-0) return to the court to take on North Dakota State (2-1) in a nonconference matchup that’s part of the Roman Main Event tournament.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.

Arizona-North Dakota State game time, details:

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 16 2021

Tuesday, Nov. 16 2021 Time: 7 p.m. MST

7 p.m. MST Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.

McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz. Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has Arizona as a 15.5-point favorite.

Which TV channel is Arizona-North Dakota State on?

Arizona-North Dakota State will be televised on Pac-12 Network. Cindy Brunson (play-by-play) and former UA standout Matt Muehlebach (analyst) will call the game.

How can I watch Arizona-North Dakota State online?

The stream of Arizona-North Dakota State can be viewed at Pac-12.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-North Dakota State on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-North Dakota State on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-North Dakota State?

By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

