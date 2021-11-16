Arizona men’s basketball vs. North Dakota State game thread

It’s game day!

The Arizona Wildcats (2-0) return to the court to take on North Dakota State (2-1) in a nonconference matchup that’s part of the Roman Main Event tournament.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!

Arizona-North Dakota State game time, details:

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

Time: 7 p.m. MST

Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.

McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz. Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has Arizona as a 15.5-point favorite.

Which TV channel is Arizona-North Dakota State on?

Arizona-North Dakota State will be televised on Pac-12 Network. Cindy Brunson (play-by-play) and former UA standout Matt Muehlebach (analyst) will call the game.

How can I watch Arizona-North Dakota State online?

The stream of Arizona-North Dakota State can be viewed at Pac-12.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-North Dakota State on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-North Dakota State on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-North Dakota State?

