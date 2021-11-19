Arizona men’s basketball vs. Wichita State: Game time, TV channel, radio, odds, how to watch online

It’s game day! In Vegas!
The Arizona Wildcats (3-0) play their first game away from McKale Center this season, taking on the Wichita State Shockers (3-0) in the Roman Main Event.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.
Arizona-Wichita State game time, details:
- Date: Friday, Nov. 19, 2021
- Time: 8 p.m. MST
- Location: T-Mobile Arena; Las Vegas, Nev.
- Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has Arizona as an 8-point favorite.
Which TV channel is Arizona-Wichita State on?
Arizona-Wichita State will be televised on ESPNU. John Schiffren (play-by-play) and Robbie Hummel (analyst) will call the game.
How can I watch Arizona-Wichita State online?
The stream of Arizona-Wichita State can be viewed at ESPN3.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-Wichita State on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-Wichita State on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-Wichita State?
By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).
Pregame coverage:
- What to watch for when Arizona men’s basketball plays the Roman Main Event in Las Vegas
- Arizona men’s basketball’s early defensive numbers hard to ignore
- What Tommy Lloyd, Bennedict Mathurin and Oumar Ballo said after Arizona’s win over North Dakota State
- Arizona men’s basketball dominates North Dakota State from wire to wire
Loading comments...