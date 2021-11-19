Arizona men’s basketball vs. Wichita State game thread

It’s game day! In Vegas!

The Arizona Wildcats (3-0) play their first game away from McKale Center this season, taking on the Wichita State Shockers (3-0) in the Roman Main Event.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!

Arizona-Wichita State game time, details:

Date: Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 Time: 8 p.m. MST

8 p.m. MST Location: T-Mobile Arena; Las Vegas, Nev.

T-Mobile Arena; Las Vegas, Nev. Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has Arizona as an 8-point favorite.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Wichita State on?

Arizona-Wichita State will be televised on ESPNU. John Schiffren (play-by-play) and Robbie Hummel (analyst) will call the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Wichita State online?

The stream of Arizona-Wichita State can be viewed at ESPN3.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Wichita State on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Wichita State on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Wichita State?

By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

Pregame coverage: