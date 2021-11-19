Koi Love has breakout game for Arizona women’s basketball in victory over Marist College

Arizona women’s basketball didn’t start out sharp in their final home game before heading to the U.S. Virgin Islands. Over halfway into the first quarter, they were losing in every category. Shooting, turnovers, rebounds, and, most importantly, points. The Wildcats finally found their footing late in the second quarter on their way to a 78-36 victory over Marist College.

Sam Thomas is best known as a lockdown defender, but on this night she was the catalyst on the offensive end of the court. She had 14 points in 22 minutes, going 5 of 8 from the field and 2 of 4 from the 3-point line.

Koi Love had a breakout game with 9 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 steals.

As a team, the night was a good one from beyond the arc. The Wildcats connected on 11 of 24 outside shots. Six different players hit at least one 3-pointer.

The Red Foxes came out looking every bit like they believed that they could get just their third win over a top 25 team in program history. At the end of the first quarter, they led by two. Arizona grabbed the lead again in the second quarter, but it was a rather thin 10-point advantage at the end of the half.

After the lackluster first half, the Wildcats came storming out of the locker room. The 32-22 lead they had at the end of two quarters became a 42-24 lead at 6:49 in the third quarter.

On a night when both football and men’s basketball were on television, the team attracted 6,787 fans to McKale Center.

This story will be updated.