Arizona men’s basketball vs. Michigan: Game time, TV channel, radio, odds, how to watch online

It’s game day! In Vegas!

The Arizona Wildcats (4-0) get a chance to pick up an early-season tournament title, as well as a quality victory over a ranked opponent, when they take on the fourth-ranked Michigan Wolverines (3-1) in the championship game of the Roman Main Event.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.

Arizona-Michigan game time, details:

Date: Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021

Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 Time: 7:30 p.m. MST

7:30 p.m. MST Location: T-Mobile Arena; Las Vegas, Nev.

T-Mobile Arena; Las Vegas, Nev. Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has Arizona as an 4-point underdog.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Michigan on?

Arizona-Michigan will be televised on ESPN. John Schiffren (play-by-play) and Robbie Hummel (analyst) will call the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Michigan online?

The stream of Arizona-Michigan can be viewed at ESPN3.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Michigan on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Michigan on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Michigan?

