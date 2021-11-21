Kings fire head coach Luke Walton after poor start to season

The Sacramento Kings have fired head coach Luke Walton according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Kings have lost seven of their last eight games and are 6-11 to start the season.

Walton posted a 68-93 record in two-plus years in Sacramento.

Walton, a former four-year player at Arizona, was hired by the Kings as their head coach in April 2019, one week after mutually parting ways the Los Angeles Lakers.

In five-plus seasons as an NBA head coach, Walton has a 166-241 (.408) career record and has never produced a winning season.

Walton’s coaching record does not account for his time as interim head coach of the Golden State Warriors, when Steve Kerr took an indefinite leave of absence to begin the 2015-16 season.

During Kerr’s absence, Walton led the Warriors to a 24-0 start, the longest winning streak to open a season in NBA history.

The Warriors were 39-4 when Kerr took over head coaching duties.

With Walton out in Sacramento, Kerr is the lone active NBA head coach among former Arizona players. UA alum Miles Simon is the head coach of the South Bay Lakers G League team.