Arizona men’s basketball vs. Michigan game thread

It’s game day! In Vegas!

The Arizona Wildcats (4-0) get a chance to pick up an early-season tournament title, as well as a quality victory over a ranked opponent, when they take on the fourth-ranked Michigan Wolverines (3-1) in the championship game of the Roman Main Event.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!

Arizona-Michigan game time, details:

Date: Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021

Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 Time: 7:30 p.m. MST

7:30 p.m. MST Location: T-Mobile Arena; Las Vegas, Nev.

T-Mobile Arena; Las Vegas, Nev. Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has Arizona as an 4-point underdog.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Michigan on?

Arizona-Michigan will be televised on ESPN. John Schiffren (play-by-play) and Robbie Hummel (analyst) will call the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Michigan online?

The stream of Arizona-Michigan can be viewed at ESPN3.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Michigan on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Michigan on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Michigan?

By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

