Arizona women’s basketball’s Dec. 3 game at UC-Riverside canceled due to COVID-19 outbreak

The 9th-ranked Arizona womens’ basketball team had the darnedest time trying to put together a nonconference schedule for this season, with some of its contracts not getting signed until just weeks before play began. And now one of those games is off the books due to COVID-19.

UC-Riverside has canceled its next three games due to COVID protocols within its program, it was announced Wednesday. Included in those cancellations is Arizona’s Dec. 3 game against the Highlanders in California.

A spokesman for the UA said the Wildcats will seek to replace that game on the schedule, but for the time being it means that when they finish playing in the Paradise Jame—which begins Thursday in the U.S. Virgin Islands and runs through Saturday—it won’t play again until Dec. 9 at home against North Dakota State.

Arizona (4-0) will take on Vanderbilt Thursday at 1:15 p.m. MT, then face DePaul Friday at 1:15 p.m. and finish against Rutgers Saturday at 1:15 p.m.