Arizona women’s basketball starts Paradise Jam with ugly win over Vanderbilt

The trip to paradise didn’t start out as expected for the Arizona Wildcats. Arizona women’s basketball went into the Paradise Jam heavily favored over Vanderbilt, which had already lost to Middle Tennessee State and Arkansas Little Rock this year. The Wildcats turned the ball over 23 times but snuck out with the 48-46 victory.

Vanderbilt tied the game with four seconds to go. Point guard Shaina Pellington, who played just 23 minutes, hit the winning shot as time expired.

The Commodores employed a zone defense that Arizona tried to shoot over, taking several long jump shots that were off the mark in the first half. The Wildcats’ height advantage was negated by their decision to settle for the outside shot.

Vanderbilt also hassled the Wildcats with a press that frazzled Arizona.

With their opponent relying on the zone and Shaina Pellington saddled with fouls, Helena Pueyo played more minutes than she had all season. The junior led the Wildcats with five assists but also had five turnovers in 30 minutes.

Sam Thomas led Arizona in scoring with 13 points.

Ariyah Copeland was close behind with 11 points and 6 rebounds.

