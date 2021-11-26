Shaina Pellington has breakout game as Arizona women’s basketball edges out DePaul

Arizona head coach Adia Barnes knew her team had a tough game coming up against DePaul on the second day of the Paradise Jam. After the Wildcats snuck out a win over Vanderbilt on Thursday she said that the team had less than 24 hours to improve some things or they would lose to the Blue Demons. Shaina Pellington had her best game of the season to ensure that didn’t happen.

The Blue Demons came out strong, going up 15-8 halfway through the first quarter. The Wildcats came back, building a 10-point lead, but DePaul whittled that back down to two points at the half.

Pellington took the team on her back in the third by attacking the basket, keeping them in the game as DePaul went basket-for-basket with Arizona. She scored 9 of her 14 points in the quarter, ending the game just shy of the career-high 15 points she had in last year’s title game. She also contributed five rebounds and an assist.

Cate Reese led the Wildcats with 19 points and 8 rebounds, while Bendu Yeaney once again led Arizona in assists with six.

The Wildcats shot 55.6 percent from the floor while holding the Blue Demons to 34.3 percent. The two teams tied in rebounds with 45, but DePaul had a huge upper hand on the offensive boards with 22 to Arizona’s 10.

