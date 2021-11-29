Arizona men’s basketball jumps to 11th in Associated Press Top 25

It was a light week for the Arizona Wildcats, with only one game on the schedule, and it wasn’t much of one based on the final score. But that lone result, combined with ones from around the country, helped move the UA up a bit in the Associated Press Top 25.

Arizona (6-0) sits No. 11 in the latest poll, up from 17th a week ago. It is the Wildcats’ highest ranking since being No. 9 in January 2018.

Other Pac-12 teams in the Top 25 were UCLA (5th) and USC (20th).

The UA pummeled Sacramento State 105-59 last Saturday, scoring its most points in regulation since a 106-97 win over Washington in 2009, and the three victories by at least 40 are the most in a season since 2000-01.

Arizona enters Pac-12 play this week, hosting Washington (4-4) on Thursday and visiting Oregon State (1-6) on Sunday. The Wildcats and Trojans are the only unbeaten teams left in the conference.