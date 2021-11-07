Former Arizona guard Brandon Williams off to hot start in G League

Brandon Williams is firmly in the “what if” category of former Arizona basketball players, a guy who fell victim to circumstances that kept him from ever showing his true potential with the Wildcats.

Now playing professionally, and finally healthy, the guard known around these parts as “B-Will” is already making a name for himself in the NBA’s G League.

Williams had 28 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 blocks for the Westchester Knicks on Saturday night, one day after going for 21 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists in his pro debut.

The 6-foot-2 Williams was part of the UA program for two seasons but only appeared in 26 games because of knee problems that had plagued him since high school. He played in 26 games (21 starts) as a true freshman in 2018-19, averaging 11.4 points and 3.8 assists, but then sat out the 2019-20 campaign following surgery to repair a congenital knee condition.

Williams left the UA program prior to the 2020-21 campaign to pursue pro opportunities but did not play anywhere until joining the New York Knicks’ G League affiliate this fall.