Arizona men’s basketball vs. NAU: Game time, TV channel, radio, odds, how to watch online

It’s game day!

The Arizona Wildcats open the 2021-22 season by hosting the NAU Lumberjacks, opening the Tommy Lloyd era with the first of three consecutive games at McKale Center.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.

Arizona-NAU game time, details:

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 19 2021

Tuesday, Nov. 19 2021 Time: 8:30 p.m. MST

8:30 p.m. MST Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.

McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz. Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has Arizona as a 24.5-point favorite.

Which TV channel is Arizona-NAU on?

Arizona-NAU will be televised on Pac-12 Network. Mike Webber (play-by-play) and former UA standout Matt Muehlebach (analyst) will call the game.

How can I watch Arizona-NAU online?

The stream of Arizona-NAU can be viewed at Pac-12.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-NAU on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-NAU on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-NAU?

By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

Pregame coverage: