Arizona men’s basketball vs. Illinois game thread

The 11th-ranked Arizona Wildcats (8-0) face their toughest test to date when they visit the Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2).

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!

Arizona-Illinois game time, details:

Date: Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021

Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 Time: 3 p.m. MST

3 p.m. MST Location: State Farm Center; Champaign, Ill.

State Farm Center; Champaign, Ill. Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook had Arizona opening as a 1-point favorite, moving to -2.5. KenPom.com gives the UA a 43 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Illinois on?

Arizona-Illinois will be televised on Fox. Tim Brando (play-by-play) and Nick Bahe (analyst) will call the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Illinois online?

The stream of Arizona-Illinois can be viewed at FoxSports.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Ilinois on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Illinois on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Illinois?

Pregame coverage: