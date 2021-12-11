Arizona men’s basketball vs. Illinois game thread

It’s game day!
The 11th-ranked Arizona Wildcats (8-0) face their toughest test to date when they visit the Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2).
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!
Arizona-Illinois game time, details:
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021
- Time: 3 p.m. MST
- Location: State Farm Center; Champaign, Ill.
- Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook had Arizona opening as a 1-point favorite, moving to -2.5. KenPom.com gives the UA a 43 percent chance of winning.
Which TV channel is Arizona-Illinois on?
Arizona-Illinois will be televised on Fox. Tim Brando (play-by-play) and Nick Bahe (analyst) will call the game.
How can I watch Arizona-Illinois online?
The stream of Arizona-Illinois can be viewed at FoxSports.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-Ilinois on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-Illinois on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-Illinois?
By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).
Pregame coverage:
- What to watch for when Arizona men’s basketball visits Illinois
- Illinois expert previews the Arizona game, makes a score prediction
- Arizona men’s basketball moves to No. 1 in NET rankings after win over Wyoming
- Sean Miller weighs in on Arizona’s hot start under Tommy Lloyd
- What Tommy Lloyd, Benn Mathurin and Azuolas Tubelis said after Arizona’s win over Wyoming
