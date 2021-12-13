Bennedict Mathurin wins second consecutive Pac-12 Player of the Week

Once is nice. Twice is even better.

For the second time in a row, Bennedict Mathurin is Pac-12 Player of the Week.

Arizona’s standout sophomore is taking the conference, if not the country, by notice with three consecutive outings of 24 points or more.

Mathurin scored 30 points on 10 of 17 shooting including five 3-pointers in Arizona’s 83-79 victory over Illinois Saturday. Earlier in the week, Mathurin had 24 points and 10 rebounds in a double-double against Wyoming in the Wildcats’ 94-65 win.

That came on the heels of a 29-point outing against Oregon State, which earned Mathurin conference player of the week honors last Monday.

Mathurin is the first Arizona player to win back-to-back Pac-10/12 Player of the Week honors since Hassan Adams did it on Dec. 26, 2005, and Jan. 2, 2006. The only other Wildcat to win the honor consecutively was Steve Kerr in Dec. 1987.