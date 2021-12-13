5-star 2022 guard Paris Clark pledges to Arizona women’s basketball

Arizona women’s basketball just added another guard for the class of 2022. Five-star guard Paris Clark will make her way from Mount Vernon, NY to Tucson next season after committing to the Wildcats over the weekend. Clark made her announcement public via social media on Monday evening.

Clark is ranked No. 21 in the 2022 class by ESPN HoopGurlz. The ESPN rankings have her as the No. 5 guard in the class.

In Dec. 2019, Dan Olson wrote, “Athletic combo-guard with poised back court game handles and distributes in transition; court awareness, executes in half-court game; manufactures, knocks down mid-range jumpers to the arc; crafty playmaker with a scorer’s mentality; a coveted prospect in the class of 2022.”

She will join a class that ESPN ranked No. 6 in the nation in late October. The group includes No. 9 Maya Nnaji, No. 31 Kailyn Gilbert, and No. 84 Lemyah Hylton.

Clark committed to UCLA on April 10, 2021, but opted not to sign during the early signing period and reopened her recruitment. When she originally committed, the Bruins had two other guards committed, but their class expanded substantially by signing day. That expansion included the late commitment of yet another guard, second-ranked Kiki Rice.

Clark’s highlights are available on her Hudl page.