Arizona women’s basketball climbs to No. 8 in the USA Today/WBCA Top 25

Everyone is in agreement. Arizona women’s basketball is one of the best 10 teams in the country. Where they fall in that group of 10 is still up for debate. A day after climbing to No. 4 in the Associated Press poll, the Wildcats (9-0) improved two spots by moving to No. 8 in this week’s USA Today Sports/WBCA coaches poll.

The coaches and the media polls aren’t the only ones placing Arizona in the top 10. On Monday, the ESPN power rankings put the Wildcats at No. 6, one place up from last week. The computers like the team, as well. The NET has them at No. 8, Her Hoop Stats’ rankings place the Wildcats tenth, and the Massey ratings rank them fifth.

Like the AP poll, it wasn’t a good showing by the rest of the Pac-12 in this week’s WBCA poll. A conference that has become accustomed to having four or five teams ranked has just three in the current coaches poll. That is still better than the two teams in the media poll.

Stanford (6-2) joins Arizona in the Top 10 at No. 3. The only other Pac-12 team ranked in the Top 25 is Oregon (5-3) at No. 23.

Two Pac-12 teams—Oregon State and UCLA—dropped out of the coaches’ rankings. They join Colorado and Washington State on the “others receiving votes” list.