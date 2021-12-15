Arizona men’s basketball vs. Northern Colorado: Game time, TV channel, radio, odds, how to watch online

It’s game day!

The 8th-ranked Arizona Wildcats are back home to face Northern Colorado (6-5) in their quest to go 10-0 for the first time since 2014-15.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.

Arizona-Northern Colorado game time, details:

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021

Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 Time: 7 p.m. MST

7 p.m. MST Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.

McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz. Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has Arizona as a 24-point favorite. KenPom.com gives the UA a 98 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Northern Colorado on?

Arizona-Northern Colorado will be televised on Pac-12 Network. Ted Robinson (play-by-play) and Bill Walton (analyst) will call the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Northern Colorado online?

The stream of Arizona-Northern Colorado can be viewed at Pac-12.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Northern Colorado on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Northern Colorado on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Northern Colorado?

By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

Pregame coverage: