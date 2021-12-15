Arizona men’s basketball vs. Northern Colorado game thread

It’s game day!
The 8th-ranked Arizona Wildcats are back home to face Northern Colorado (6-5) in their quest to go 10-0 for the first time since 2014-15.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!
Arizona-Northern Colorado game time, details:
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021
- Time: 7 p.m. MST
- Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.
- Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has Arizona as a 25-point favorite. KenPom.com gives the UA a 98 percent chance of winning.
Which TV channel is Arizona-Northern Colorado on?
Arizona-Northern Colorado will be televised on Pac-12 Network. Ted Robinson (play-by-play) and Bill Walton (analyst) will call the game.
How can I watch Arizona-Northern Colorado online?
The stream of Arizona-Northern Colorado can be viewed at Pac-12.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-Northern Colorado on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-Northern Colorado on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-Northern Colorado?
By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).
Pregame coverage:
- What to watch for when Arizona men’s basketball hosts Northern Colorado
- Arizona’s Bennedict Mathurin wins Oscar Robinson National Player of the Week award
- Bennedict Mathurin wins second consecutive Pac-12 Player of the Week
- Arizona men’s basketball jumps to 8th in Associated Press poll after win at Illinois
- What Tommy Lloyd, Kerr Kriisa and Benn Mathurin said after Arizona’s win over Illinois
Loading comments...