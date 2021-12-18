Arizona men’s basketball vs. Cal Baptist: Game time, TV channel, radio, odds, how to watch online

It’s game day!

The 8th-ranked Arizona Wildcats play their final home game until mid-January when they host Cal Baptist on Saturday afternoon.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.

Arizona-Cal Baptist game time, details:

Date: Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021

Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 Time: 4 p.m. MST

4 p.m. MST Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.

McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz. Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has Arizona as a 25-point favorite. KenPom.com gives the UA a 99 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Cal Baptist on?

Arizona-Cal Baptist will be televised on Pac-12 Network. Daron Sutton (play-by-play) and Don MacLean (analyst) will call the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Cal Baptist online?

The stream of Arizona-Cal Baptist can be viewed at Pac-12.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Cal Baptist on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Cal Baptist on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Cal Baptist?

By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

Pregame coverage: