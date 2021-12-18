Arizona men’s basketball vs. Cal Baptist game thread

It’s game day!

The 8th-ranked Arizona Wildcats play their final home game until mid-January when they host Cal Baptist on Saturday afternoon.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!

Arizona-Cal Baptist game time, details:

Date: Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021

4 p.m. MST Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.

McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz. Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has Arizona as a 25-point favorite. KenPom.com gives the UA a 99 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Cal Baptist on?

Arizona-Cal Baptist will be televised on Pac-12 Network. Daron Sutton (play-by-play) and Don MacLean (analyst) will call the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Cal Baptist online?

The stream of Arizona-Cal Baptist can be viewed at Pac-12.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Cal Baptist on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Cal Baptist on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Cal Baptist?

Pregame coverage: