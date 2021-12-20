Arizona men’s basketball moves to 6th in Associated Press Top 25

The Arizona Wildcats are one of just five unbeaten teams left from power conferences, yet that’s still not enough for them to make it into the top 5 in the polls.

The UA (11-0) is ranked 6th in the latest Associated Press Top 25, up from No. 8 a week ago. That’s its best AP ranking since being No. 2 early in the 2018-19 season.

The Wildcats also picked up one first-place vote, the first time that’s happened since having 11 in the third poll if 2018-19.

Arizona is coming off a pair of blowout wins at home, beating Northern Colorado 101-76 and Cal Baptist 84-60, but the road is about to get much tougher. The Wildcats are headed out on a scheduled 4-game road trip that begins Wednesday at No. 19 Tennessee and continues with trips to No. 5 UCLA, No. 8 USC and ASU.

The UA, which remains No. 1 in the NCAA’s NET metric, ranks first in the nation in scoring (91.0 points per game), scoring margin (+28.2) and assists per game (21.8).