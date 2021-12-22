Arizona men’s basketball vs. Tennessee game thread

It’s game day!

The 6th-ranked Arizona Wildcats put their unbeaten record on the line when they visit the 19th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers in their final game before the Christmas break.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!

Arizona-Tennessee game time, details:

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021

Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 Time: 5 p.m. MST

5 p.m. MST Location: Thompson-Boling Arena; Knoxville, Tenn.

Thompson-Boling Arena; Knoxville, Tenn. Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has Arizona as a 2-point underdog. KenPom.com gives the UA a 42 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Tennessee on?

Arizona-Tennessee will be televised on ESPN2. Tom Hart (play-by-play) and Jimmy Dykes (analyst) will call the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Tennessee online?

The stream of Arizona-Tennessee can be viewed at ESPN3.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Tennesee on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Tennessee on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Tennessee?

Pregame coverage: