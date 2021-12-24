Ex-Arizona star Stanley Johnson to sign 10-day contract with Lakers, per report

Arizona fans could be getting an extra present on Christmas.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the Los Angeles Lakers are expected to sign two players to 10-day hardship contracts, including former Wildcat Stanley Johnson.

The Lakers are planning to sign Darren Collison and Stanley Johnson to 10-day hardship deals, sources tell ESPN. The Lakers are hopeful they'll be available for the Christmas Day game vs. Brooklyn. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 24, 2021

Johnson, 25, had previously signed a 10-day deal with the Chicago Bulls on Dec. 9 but never got to play, finding himself in the NBA’s COVID protocols shortly after signing. The Bulls had signed him off the roster of the G League’s South Bay Lakers, with whom he signed in mid-November after failing to make the Bulls’ roster after preseason play.

The 6-foot-6 Johnson spent the previous two seasons with the Toronto Raptors, starting 13 games and averaging 3.8 points and 2.2 rebounds. He’s also played for the New Orleans Pelicans and the Detroit Pistons, the team that picked him eighth in the 2015 NBA Draft.

Johnson played at Arizona in 2014-15, averaging 13.8 points and 6.5 rebounds.