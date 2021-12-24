Arizona men’s basketball game vs. Washington moved up to Jan. 3

The nationwide uptick in COVID-19 cases is wreaking havoc on Arizona’s schedule, but at least this time the change is a positive one.

The Wildcats will host Washington at 6 p.m. MT on Jan. 3, moving up by more than three weeks a previously rescheduled game with the Huskies and shortening the gap between contests for the UA.

Arizona had originally been set to host Washington on Dec. 2 in its Pac-12 opener but that game was called off due to Washington’s COVID issues. It was rescheduled for Jan. 25, but with the UA having its games Dec. 30 at UCLA and Jan. 2 called off because of those programs’ COVID issues an opportunity came up for another change.

The UA had been in line to go 17 days between Wednesday’s loss at Tennessee and its next game Jan. 8 at ASU. By moving up the UW game it reduces that break to 12 days, while also taking away a stretch of three games in six days Jan. 20-25.

The UCLA and USC games are expected to be rescheduled, with the Pac-12’s recently updated COVID cancellation policies stating they would be deemed “no contests” if they couldn’t be made up rather than have forfeits issued.