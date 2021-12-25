Former Arizona guard Brandon Williams to sign 10-day contract with Trail Blazers

B-Will is getting his shot.

Former Arizona Wildcats guard Brandon Williams is signing a 10-day hardship contract with the Portland Trail Blazers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Portland is signing guard Brandon Williams to a 10-day hardship deal out of G League's Westchester Knicks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. With five players in protocols, Trail Blazers adding two guards (Williams, Cumberland) and a forward (Cameron McGriff). — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 25, 2021

Williams, 22, had been playing for the Westchester Knicks of the NBA’s G League in his first year of professional basketball. He did not play anywhere in 2020-21 after leaving Arizona to pursue a pro career.

The 6-foot-2 Williams was part of the Wildcats program for two seasons but only played in 26 games due to ongoing knee problems. As a true freshman in 2018-19 he started 21 games and averaged 11.4 points and 3.8 assists but then sat out 2019-20 after having surgery to repair a congenital knee condition.

Williams is the second ex-Wildcat to sign a 10-day contract in the past two days, the other being wing Stanley Johnson with the Los Angeles Lakers. COVID-19’s impact on the NBA has forced teams to add players under hardship contracts in order to fill out rosters.