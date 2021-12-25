 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Former Arizona guard Brandon Williams to sign 10-day contract with Trail Blazers

By Brian J. Pedersen
Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/NBAE via Getty Images

B-Will is getting his shot.

Former Arizona Wildcats guard Brandon Williams is signing a 10-day hardship contract with the Portland Trail Blazers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Williams, 22, had been playing for the Westchester Knicks of the NBA’s G League in his first year of professional basketball. He did not play anywhere in 2020-21 after leaving Arizona to pursue a pro career.

The 6-foot-2 Williams was part of the Wildcats program for two seasons but only played in 26 games due to ongoing knee problems. As a true freshman in 2018-19 he started 21 games and averaged 11.4 points and 3.8 assists but then sat out 2019-20 after having surgery to repair a congenital knee condition.

Williams is the second ex-Wildcat to sign a 10-day contract in the past two days, the other being wing Stanley Johnson with the Los Angeles Lakers. COVID-19’s impact on the NBA has forced teams to add players under hardship contracts in order to fill out rosters.

