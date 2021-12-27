 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Suns’ Deandre Ayton enters COVID-19 protocols

By Ezra Amacher
Former Arizona Wildcats standout Deandre Ayton is the latest Phoenix Suns member to enter COVID-19 protocols, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Ayton joins Phoenix head coach Monty Williams and teammates Jae Crowder and Elfrid Payton in protocols.

Ayton is averaging 17 points and 11.1 rebounds for the Suns, who host Memphis Monday night.

Ayton’s time in protocols could be shortened after the Center for Disease Control recommended Monday that isolation periods for people who catch COVID or are in close in contact with an infected person should be reduced from 10 to five days.

That means Ayton could potentially be back on the court as soon as this weekend. More than likely Ayton will have to miss Phoenix’s Dec. 29 tilt against Oklahoma City and its Dec. 31 matchup against Boston.

At 26-6, the Suns have the second-best record in the NBA.

