Suns’ Deandre Ayton enters COVID-19 protocols

Former Arizona Wildcats standout Deandre Ayton is the latest Phoenix Suns member to enter COVID-19 protocols, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton has entered Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 27, 2021

Ayton joins Phoenix head coach Monty Williams and teammates Jae Crowder and Elfrid Payton in protocols.

Ayton is averaging 17 points and 11.1 rebounds for the Suns, who host Memphis Monday night.

Ayton’s time in protocols could be shortened after the Center for Disease Control recommended Monday that isolation periods for people who catch COVID or are in close in contact with an infected person should be reduced from 10 to five days.

BREAKING: U.S. health officials are cutting isolation restrictions for those who test positive for the coronavirus and shortening the time that close contacts have to quarantine. People with the virus can leave isolation after five days, down from 10 days. https://t.co/cciaX1DdWT — The Associated Press (@AP) December 27, 2021

That means Ayton could potentially be back on the court as soon as this weekend. More than likely Ayton will have to miss Phoenix’s Dec. 29 tilt against Oklahoma City and its Dec. 31 matchup against Boston.

At 26-6, the Suns have the second-best record in the NBA.