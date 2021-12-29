Former Arizona guard Gabe York to sign 10-day contract with Magic, per report

The NBA’s invasion of former Arizona Wildcats isn’t over yet.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that former UA guard Gabe York is signing a 10-day hardship contract with the Orlando Magic. He would be eligible to play Thursday when Orlando hosts defending the NBA champions Milwaukee Bucks.

The 28-year-old York was playing this season for the G League’s Fort Wayne Mad Ants, where he was averaging 18.3 points and 4.4 assists.

York had previously been with the Magic during training camp in 2018 but did not make the team, and he’s played for NBA Summer League squads representing Orlando, the Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Lakers since going undrafted in 2016.

The 6-foot-3 York played for the UA from 2012-15, starting 59 games and averaging 9.2 points per game. His 229 made 3-pointers are 4th-most in school history.

York is the third former Wildcat in the past week to land a 10-day NBA contract, of which there have been dozens in recent weeks due to numerous players entering COVID protocols. Wing Stanley Johnson has appeared in two games for the Los Angeles Lakers, starting on Tuesday, and guard Brandon Williams made his NBA debut on Monday with the Portland TrailBlazers.