Arizona men’s basketball vs. Oregon State: Game time, TV channel, radio, odds, how to watch online

It’s game day!
The 11th-ranked Arizona Wildcats (6-0) open Pac-12 play on the road, taking on the Oregon State Beavers (1-7, 0-1). The UA was supposed to begin its conference slate Thursday, at home against, Washington, but that game was postponed to Jan. 25 due to UW’s COVID-19 issues.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.
Arizona-Oregon State game time, details:
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021
- Time: 1 p.m. MST
- Location: Gill Coliseum; Corvallis, Ore.
- Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has Arizona as an 11-point favorite. KenPom.com gives the UA a 77 percent chance of winning.
Which TV channel is Arizona-Oregon State on?
Arizona-Oregon State will be televised on ESPNU. Dave Feldman (play-by-play) and Adrian Branch (analyst) will call the game.
How can I watch Arizona-Oregon State online?
The stream of Arizona-Oregon State can be viewed at ESPN3.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-Oregon State on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-Oregon State on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-Oregon State?
By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).
Pregame coverage:
- What to watch for when Arizona men’s basketball opens Pac-12 play at Oregon State
- Arizona men’s basketball reschedules COVID-postponed game vs. Washington
- Arizona men’s basketball notebook: On effort over execution, bench depth and hopefully better crowds
- Arizona men’s basketball’s Pac-12 opener vs. Washington canceled due to COVID-19 issues
- Arizona men’s basketball jumps to 11th in Associated Press Top 25
Loading comments...