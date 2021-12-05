Arizona men’s basketball vs. Oregon State: Game time, TV channel, radio, odds, how to watch online

It’s game day!

The 11th-ranked Arizona Wildcats (6-0) open Pac-12 play on the road, taking on the Oregon State Beavers (1-7, 0-1). The UA was supposed to begin its conference slate Thursday, at home against, Washington, but that game was postponed to Jan. 25 due to UW’s COVID-19 issues.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.

Arizona-Oregon State game time, details:

Date: Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021

Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 Time: 1 p.m. MST

1 p.m. MST Location: Gill Coliseum; Corvallis, Ore.

Gill Coliseum; Corvallis, Ore. Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has Arizona as an 11-point favorite. KenPom.com gives the UA a 77 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Oregon State on?

Arizona-Oregon State will be televised on ESPNU. Dave Feldman (play-by-play) and Adrian Branch (analyst) will call the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Oregon State online?

The stream of Arizona-Oregon State can be viewed at ESPN3.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Oregon State on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Oregon State on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Oregon State?

By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

Pregame coverage: