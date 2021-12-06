Arizona men’s basketball remains 11th in latest Associated Press Top 25 poll

After some sizable jumps in the rankings the previous two weeks, this time around the Arizona Wildcats pretty much stayed put.

The UA sits 11th in the latest Associated Press poll, the same spot it held a week ago. It moved ahead of previously No. 10 Arkansas, which is now 12th, while Alabama jumped from 16th to No. 9 after beating Gonzaga (now 5th) in Seattle over the weekend.

The Wildcats (7-0, 1-0 Pac-12) played just one game this past week, winning 90-65 at Oregon State on Sunday, but have a pair of tough challenges this week. First up is Wednesday at home against Wyoming, which is 8-0 and already has three road wins including over Washington—yet did not receive any votes in the latest AP poll—and then Saturday the UA visits Illinois (6-2).

Arizona is one of three ranked Pac-12 teams, the others being No. 4 UCLA and No. 16 USC. The Wildcats’ next two conference games are Dec. 31 at UCLA and Jan. 2 at USC, and just before that they visit No. 13 Tennessee.