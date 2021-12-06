Arizona Wildcats’ Bennedict Mathurin wins Pac-12 Player of the Week

Bennedict Mathurin opened Pac-12 play Sunday with a barrage of 3-pointers and eye-popping dunks. On Monday, the conference recognized Mathurin’s performance by awarding him Pac-12 Player of the Week, making him the second Wildcat to bring home the honor this season.

Mathurin scored a season-high 29 points in Arizona’s 90-65 win at Oregon State. Mathurin went 11 of 18 from the field including 4 of 9 from 3-point shots and added six rebounds.

GO CRAZY BENN ‍ ‍ ‍



29 and counting. Have a day, @BennMathurin!



ESPNU pic.twitter.com/4CVBhbcF9V — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) December 5, 2021

“He should be a great offensive rebounder, he’s a great spot up 3-point shooter and he’s great in transition,” Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said Sunday. “It’s a heck of a combination.”

This is the first Pac-12 Player of the Week award for Mathurin, a 6-foot-6 sophomore from Montreal.

UA’s Christian Koloko won the award two weeks ago.