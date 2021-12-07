 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Pacers’ TJ McConnell has hand surgery, expected to miss several months

By Ezra Amacher
Toronto Raptors v Indiana Pacers Photo by Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images

Indiana Pacers guard TJ McConnell is expected to miss several months after undergoing surgery to repair torn ligaments in his right hand, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

McConnell could be out for the rest of the season.

McConnell suffered a hand injury early in Indiana’s December 1 loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

The 29-year old is averaging 8.4 points, 4.8 assists and 1 steal through 24 games this season. This past summer, McConnell signed a four-year, $35.2 million deal with the Pacers.

A two-time All-Pac-12 selection at Arizona, McConnell went undrafted in the 2015 NBA Draft before signing with the Philadelphia 76ers. He made two playoff appearances with Philadelphia and another with Indiana in 2019-20.

