Arizona men’s basketball vs. Wyoming: Game time, TV channel, radio, odds, how to watch online

It’s game day!

The 11th-ranked Arizona Wildcats (7-0) face one of the 11 other remaining unbeaten teams in Division I when it hosts the Wyoming Cowboys (8-0) in a nonconference tilt.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.

Arizona-Wyoming game time, details:

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 Time: 8 p.m. MST

8 p.m. MST Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.

McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz. Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has Arizona as a 15-point favorite. KenPom.com gives the UA a 91 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Wyoming on?

Arizona-Wyoming will be televised on Pac-12 Network. JB Long (play-by-play) and Don MacLean (analyst) will call the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Wyoming online?

The stream of Arizona-Wyoming can be viewed at Pac-12.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Wyoming on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Wyoming on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Wyoming?

Pregame coverage: