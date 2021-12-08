Report: Bulls signing Stanley Johnson using hardship exemption

The Chicago Bulls are signing Stanley Johnson via a hardship waiver ahead of their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday night, according to The Stadium’s Shams Charania.

The Chicago Bulls are signing forward Stanley Johnson out of NBA G League’s South Bay Lakers via hardship exemption, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Johnson went to training camp with the Bulls. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 8, 2021

Johnson spent the last few weeks playing for the NBA G League’s South Bay Lakers after being released by the Bulls during final roster cuts this fall.

Johnson averaged 3.2 points and 2.5 rebounds in four preseason appearances for the Bulls.

In six games with the South Bay Lakers, Johnson is averaging 15.3 points and 6.7 rebounds.

It’s unclear how long the former Arizona Wildcats wing might stick with the Bulls, his fourth NBA team since being taken by he Detroit Pistons in the first round of the 2015 NBA Draft.

Chicago currently has five players either in health and safety protocol or injured, which forced the team to add another player to the roster.

Matt Thomas (health and safety protocol)

DeMar DeRozan (health and safety protocol)

Coby White (health and safety protocol)

Javonte Green (health and safety protocol)

Patrick Williams out with an injury.



The Chicago Bulls currently have 11 players available for tonight's game. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) December 8, 2021

The Bulls are off to a surprisingly good start at 17-8, putting them a half game behind the Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference standings. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Chicago is +1600 to win the Eastern Conference and +3000 to win the NBA title.