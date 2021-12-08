Arizona men’s basketball vs. Wyoming game thread

It’s game day!
The 11th-ranked Arizona Wildcats (7-0) face one of the 11 other remaining unbeaten teams in Division I when it hosts the Wyoming Cowboys (8-0) in a nonconference tilt.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!
Arizona-Wyoming game time, details:
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021
- Time: 8 p.m. MST
- Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.
- Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has Arizona as a 15-point favorite. KenPom.com gives the UA a 91 percent chance of winning.
Which TV channel is Arizona-Wyoming on?
Arizona-Wyoming will be televised on Pac-12 Network. JB Long (play-by-play) and Don MacLean (analyst) will call the game.
How can I watch Arizona-Wyoming online?
The stream of Arizona-Wyoming can be viewed at Pac-12.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-Wyoming on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-Wyoming on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-Wyoming?
By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).
Pregame coverage:
- What to watch for when Arizona men’s basketball hosts unbeaten Wyoming
- Bennedict Mathurin carries Arizona men’s basketball to win at Oregon State in Pac-12 opener
- Arizona men’s basketball remains 11th in latest Associated Press Top 25 poll
- What Tommy Lloyd, Benn Mathurin and Kerr Kriisa said after Arizona’s win over Oregon State
