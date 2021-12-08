Hawks announce former Arizona standout Solomon Hill out for season with hamstring tear

Solomon Hill’s contributions to the Atlanta Hawks this season have been minimal, and now because of injury they’re done for the year.

The Hawks announced Wednesday that Hill, who left Sunday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets with a hamstring injury, has a tear in his right hamstring that will require season-ending surgery.

Hill, 30, was averaging 0.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 16 games this season for Atlanta, including one start. It was his second year with the Hawks, having started 16 games in 2020-21 and appearing in 15 of their 18 playoff games in their run to the Eastern Conference finals.

A first-round pick of the Indiana Pacers in the 2013 NBA Draft, Hill has played in 448 games for five teams, reaching the NBA Finals with the Miami Heat in 2020. At the UA he played in 139 games from 2009-13, helping the Wildcats reach the Elite Eight in 2011.

Hill is the second ex-UA player to suffer a significant injury this week. Indiana Pacers guard TJ McConnell is expected to miss several months after undergoing hand surgery.