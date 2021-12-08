Arizona forward Kim Aiken Jr. to miss Wyoming game for personal reasons

The Arizona Wildcats will be without a key reserve in their frontcourt for Wednesday night’s showdown with unbeaten Wyoming.

Forward Kim Aiken Jr. will miss the game for personal reasons, according to a team spokesman.

Aiken, a 6-foot-7 redshirt junior, is averaging 5.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 13.6 minutes per game. The Eastern Washington transfer had eight points and three steals in Sunday’s win at Oregon State, making 2 of 4 3-pointers, and had a season-high 10 with six assists against Sacramento State.

The reigning Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year has served as a key backup on the wing and in the frontcourt when Arizona has opted to play small. He was expected to play a significant amount of minutes against an 8-0 Wyoming team that is ranked by KenPom.com as the ninth-tallest team in Division I.

With Aiken out, Arizona’s rotation figures to shrink to eight with only 7-footer Oumar Ballo available off the bench for the frontcourt.