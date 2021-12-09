Arizona women’s basketball loses Lauren Ware to knee injury but hold off North Dakota State

It had been 12 long days since Arizona women’s basketball had stepped on the court against an opponent. The sixth-ranked Wildcats were looking forward to one of only two home games left on the schedule before Pac-12 play. They didn’t expect it all to go sideways just 26 seconds into the game, but a career-high 16 points from Shaina Pellington helped them salvage a 59-47 victory over North Dakota State despite an early injury to starting post Lauren Ware.

The scare came early. Senior guard Bendu Yeaney drove to the basket. Ware went up for the rebound and came down...wrong. The Wildcats’ starting post remained flat on the court, lying on her side. She didn’t cry or scream, but she obviously was in pain and she wasn’t getting up. Her head coach and the trainer came to her side. They talked to her, then helped her to the bench.

If there was any reassurance in the fact that she couldn’t put weight on her knee it was that it was her right knee that was causing her problems. Prior to her senior year in high school, Ware tore her left ACL. It caused her to miss her senior year of volleyball and basketball, the two sports she planned to play at Arizona.

She never played volleyball for the Wildcats, but Ware was starting for a Top 10 basketball team as a sophomore. The future is bright, but it got a little cloudier. The unconfirmed report in the arena was a dislocated kneecap, but verification of that is still needed.

Pellington led the team with 16 points. She added 3 assists, 4 rebounds, and 4 steals. Cate Reese was close behind with 13 points, 6 rebounds, and a block. Ariyah Copeland was the third Wildcat in double digits with 13 points, 3 rebounds, a block, and a steal.

The team seemed a bit unfocused after Ware left the floor. The Wildcats would build a lead, then the Bison would get back into it. Arizona shot just 30.6 percent from the floor in the first half and went an abysmal 2-11 from 3-point range. Most of the damage was done in the opening period when they were hit only two of their nine 3-point shots.

Arizona started to settle down in the second quarter. They shot just two 3-pointers in the quarter. When they missed, they didn’t just continue to launch them. Instead, Shaina Pellington started to attack the basket. She went 2 for 3 from the floor. A couple of free throws gave her 6 points in the period.

Cate Reese took control in the third, scoring nine points while Pellington continued her offensive ways with five points of her own. Except for a bucket from Koi Love, the inside-outside tandem was the entirety of Arizona’s scoring in the third.

NDSU would not go away and Arizona couldn’t put them away. Barnes was not able to go deep into her bench. The Bison, who came into the game 3-4 against a fairly light schedule, closed the lead to five against the primary rotation in the fourth quarter.

This story will be updated