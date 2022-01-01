Arizona women’s basketball makes the top 11 for 4-star 2023 guard Olivia McGhee

Arizona head coach Adia Barnes and her staff have proved that they can get top recruits from across the country and around the world. As of New Year’s Eve, the program was in the running for yet another one when 6-foot-2 class of 2023 guard Olvia McGhee from Mineral, Va. released her top 11 schools.

Arizona is the only school from the Western U.S. on McGhee’s list. The Wildcats join Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina State, North Carolina, Penn State, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Ole Miss. According to her social media accounts, McGhee has taken unofficial visits to Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, Penn State, and Kentucky.

McGhee is ranked No. 35 in the ESPN HoopGurlz Class of 2023 Super 60. That makes her the No. 11 guard in the class. Arizona offered her in June 2020. By that time, she already had at least 10 Division I offers, the first of which came from Virginia in Jan. 2020.

In February 2020, Dan Olson of Collegiate Girls Report wrote for ESPN, “Agile combo-guard with versatility and a scorer’s mentality to the back court; knocks down jumpers at the arc; rebounds, pushes tempo, weaves through the defense and distributes in transition game; slashes into the defense with body control to the rim; superior size on the perimeter with potential.”

McGhee plays high school ball for Louisa County Day School where she led her team to a 64-39 victory over Covenant (Charlottesville, Va.) High School on Dec. 30. She had a game-high 22 points on 53 percent shooting to go along with nine rebounds.

McGhee began playing for Louisa’s junior varsity team as an eighth-grader, then moved up to varsity as a freshman. In 42 games on varsity, she averages 19.5 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 2.6 steals per game.

Highlights

Highlights from her freshman and sophomore seasons can be found on McGhee’s HUDL page .

. Additional highlights from YouTube and Twitter are below.