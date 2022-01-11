5-star point guard Kylan Boswell includes Arizona in top 8

Arizona’s 2022 recruiting class only has one signee in it, and coach Tommy Lloyd has said he’s unsure if the Wildcats will add anyone else to that group since he expects a large percentage of his current team to return for next season.
But 2023 is a different story, and the wheels are starting to turn as far as being in the hunt for some of that class’ top prospects.
That includes 5-star point guard Kylan Boswell, who on Tuesday released a Top 8 that includes Arizona along with Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Oregon, Texas Tech, UNLV and USC.
2023 five-star Kylan Boswell tells @On3Recruits he's down to eight schools - Arizona, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Oregon, Texas Tech, UNLV, and USC.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Boswell is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 11 player in the 2023 class, as well as the third-best point guard and the No. 2 prospect from Arizona. He plays for Phoenix’s Compass Prep after growing up in California.
“I am looking for a program that plays my style of play,” Boswell told 247Sports. “I want a good relationship with the coach early. I am going to take my time. I am going to take a close look at all the programs. I don’t know when I am going to commit, but I know I want to take my time. There are a lot of programs I want to take a look at and I will list the schools I have the best relationships with the coaches with.”
Boswell, who has offers from 22 schools, is already on the NBA’s radar. NBADraftRoom.com has him slotted as the No. 9 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, for what it’s worth.
“I feel like I can do everything,” he told 247Sports. “I can guard all five positions and I am a knockdown shooter. I believe I am a great point guard and I feel like if I come to your school, you will get the best out of me and everything you need to win.”
Boswell is one of five 2023 prospects Arizona has offered, per 247Sports.
