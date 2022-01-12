Arizona women’s basketball commits Maya Nnaji and Paris Clark land on Naismith Trophy midseason team

The Arizona Wildcats have been ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 all year. Since the second week of play, they’ve been in the Top 10. But what about next year?

On Wednesday, two 2022 Arizona commits were named to the Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Girls Midseason Team. Forward Maya Nnaji and guard Paris Clark both made the list of 25 girls basketball players from around the country.

Nnaji is the highest-ranked player to ever sign with Arizona. The forward from Hopkins (MN) High School is ranked No. 9 in the class and the No. 3 forward. She signed with Arizona during the November signing period.

Clark, who plays her prep basketball for Long Island Lutheran, is the No. 21 overall recruit in the 2022 class and the No. 5 guard. She initially committed to UCLA but changed her mind late in the recruiting process and did not sign during the November signing period. After taking several visits, she gave her verbal to Arizona in December.

Arizona could end up with three players on the list. Uncommitted 2023 post Breya Cunningham out of La Jolla Country Day School in Southern California is also included on the midseason team. The No. 4 recruit in ESPN’s 2023 Super 60 has the Wildcats among her top eight.

The selection committee for the girls' high school Naismith Trophy award consists of evaluators from several national recruiting services and members of the media. The award is sponsored by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

